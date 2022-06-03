BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fans of Raising Cane’s — called Caniacs — speak of the restaurant’s Cane’s Sauce in the same reverent tone health nuts use to describe the benefits of hot yoga.

It’s a special sauce that lives up to its name; try to resist dipping the chain’s sizeable chicken fingers in it. Mere ketchup doesn’t compare.

The menu at Raising Cane’s is about as streamlined as it gets: combos of three, four or six chicken fingers served with Texas toast, fries and a fountain drink. You can get a chicken finger sandwich for a less messy meal.

Does the coating sometimes slip off? Yes, but the meat is juicy enough it really doesn’t matter. And the most popular meal — with four chicken fingers — will only set you back about $10, tax included.