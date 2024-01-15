BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Green Bay-Dallas game when I decided to celebrate hometown guy and Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s outstanding performance with a trip to The Patio Food Court on Rosedale Highway.

There are quite a few cuisines available at The Patio, but Wisconsin staples — cheese curds, chili — aren’t among them.

Still, during football season you can’t go wrong with the sandwich representative of Philadelphia — a gooey, steaming hot cheesesteak.

And the Sizzlin Bunz truck, bright pink and located in the middle of the patio, serves an exemplary sandwich with its Sizzlin Philly Original, complete with thin-sliced ribeye steak, provolone and grilled onions and peppers on a soft roll.

Want Cheez Whiz, the orange-yellow cheese sauce practically synonymous with cheesesteaks, slathered on instead? They’ve got you covered. There’s also a pizza cheesesteak on the menu with sauce, provolone and onions.

I grabbed a table and scarfed my Philly Original down before the bread got soggy. Grab extra napkins and a fork: eating a cheesesteak is never a genteel experience.

As an added bonus, there was a TV set up in the food court so I got to see the Packers hang on for the win. A victory for Love, and my stomach.