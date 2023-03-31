BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Smooth, sugary and wonderfully aromatic, the chai latte at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is a swell drink for sipping on a Saturday afternoon — which is just what I did at the March 25 grand opening of the chain’s Bakersfield location.

Crowds packed the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in southwest Bakersfield for its grand opening on March 25.

The line stretched out the door as those seeking cardamom cold brews and Ice Blended drinks swarmed the city’s newest coffeehouse, located at the Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park in southwest Bakersfield. The line of cars in the drive-thru was even more impressive.

Despite the wait, spirits seemed high as residents celebrated finally having a location of the Southern California chain in town. Credit to the staff, which kept the line moving and did its best to keep up as orders rapidly piled up.

With the business so packed most people were grabbing their drinks to go, but I imagine on future weekends, once the initial hype dies down, regulars will linger over a green tea or espresso. I live on the east side of town, but I like having a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf just a short drive away, and I expect many others do too.