BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Whether you think bacon should be a required part of every meal or have a fridge stocked with Soyrizo, you’ll be a happy eater at Guapos Tacos.

The White Lane restaurant has two menus, both filled with tacos, nachos and burritos, one of which is entirely plant-based. A vegetarian eating here won’t get stuck with a plate of rice and a jalapeno.

On Saturday, however, I went with traditional carne asada in loaded fries — cheese sauce, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeno, shredded cheese, pico de gallo. I added some red salsa, mixed it around a little and enjoyed a meat and potatoes lunch which, in the immortal quote from “This Is Spinal Tap,” was dialed up to 11.