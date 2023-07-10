BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — I’m of the opinion there’s never a bad time for a hot dog, but most would agree summer is when frankfurters reign supreme.

Whether it’s a couple dozen wieners sizzling on the grill at a backyard barbecue, the hundreds cooked for the grotesque yet strangely enthralling Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest or a single dog purchased from a street cart, when the weather turns balmy Americans turn to hot dogs.

No less an authority than the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council reports that Americans gnosh on seven billion hot dogs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Stack them end to end and you could build a bridge to the moon.

Given the date on the calendar and the increasingly warm weather, it was a perfect time for California Hot Dog Company to set up operations outside Kern County Superior Court last week. Who could resist the allure of a quarter-pound frank after spending a few hours listening to testimony? Not me.

The Chicago dog at California Hot Dog Company is packed with veggies.

I first tried a Chicago-style dog, which contains as much vegetables as it does sausage. There are diced onions, slices of tomato, a dill pickle spear, relish and, in lieu of the traditional sport peppers, a couple slices of pickled jalapeno, the whole squirted with yellow mustard. Purists may disapprove, but I thought this rendition was perfectly tasty.

Even better was the BBQ bacon dog, loaded with crumbled bacon and bits of crunchy fried onion and doused with sweet barbecue sauce.

The proprietor said he has a number of ideas brewing for future offerings. He mentioned a gold-wrapped hot dog and something called a four-by-four, the exact details of which I can’t recall, but it sounded large enough to feed a family.

I’m at the courthouse every day. Hot dogs may become a staple of my diet.