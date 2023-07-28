Grilled swai and salmon are among the entrees available at California Fish Grill.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fast-casual concept has long been popular when it comes to burritos and pizza — our local Chipotle and Blaze Pizza locations seem to be perpetually busy — and even seafood restaurateurs got in on the act.

One such example is the California Fish Grill chain, founded in Gardena in 1998 and which opened a location near the northeast corner of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue a few years back.

The menu is divided into sections for starters, bowls, combination plates and even a plant-based category. Vegetarians can rest easy knowing their Dynamite “Shrimp” Bowl contains no actual crustaceans.

I went with a combination plate featuring grilled salmon and swai. Out of four sauce choices, I selected “Cajun style” for the salmon and garlic butter for the swai. The other options are seasoned olive oil and chipotle lime sauce.

Wild bay shrimp ceviche at California Fish Grill.

Sadly, the Cajun sauce didn’t have much, but the salmon itself was tasty. Much better was the thick garlic butter sauce blanketing the swai. I almost wished for a separate cup of it to dunk my side of diced zucchini in. Most sides (the combo comes with two) appeared low-fat, with the exception of french fries. In addition to the zucchini, I had a slightly creamy kaleslaw that paired perfectly with the fish.

Not to be overlooked are the starters. There’s an unexpectedly big bowl of wild bay shrimp ceviche that comes with large, well-seasoned chips. The dish has a pleasant heat that slowly creeps up on you.