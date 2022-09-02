BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are several places in town where you can get “Buffalo-style” cauliflower, battered and tossed in hot sauce, but I keep going back for the version served at Locale Farm to Table in Downtown Bakersfield.

It’s not overly battered so you still get the funkiness of the cauliflower, plus the sauce is great.

The “Wholly Habanero” sandwich at Locale.

The cauliflower is an automatic order whenever I’m there. On a recent trip I also had the “Wholly Habanero” sandwich, piled with thinly-sliced smoked turkey, bacon, cream cheese, roasted peppers and — what I considered the crowning touch — stone fruit habanero relish. Wonderful.

The Arnold Palmer at Locale.

An Arnold Palmer was a perfect, refreshing choice to wash everything down.