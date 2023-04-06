BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — I’d been hearing rave reviews about El Puesto Cocina y Cantina months before I dropped in on a recent weekend. Now I agree — it has some of the most delectable, compelling food in town.

Brunch was an extremely pleasant experience, from the friendly, attentive service to the other guests — one party was celebrating a birthday with tequila shots — to, most importantly, the extraordinary food. It’s the kind of spot where it’s difficult to imagine leaving in a bad mood. The relaxed vibe is just what’s needed on a lazy Sunday.

Ordering off the brunch menu, I went with pork riblets in red sauce served with crispy potatoes and refried beans. The riblets were tender and juicy, the sauce good enough I kept spooning up mouthfuls long after the meat was gone. Even the beans were notable, smooth and spicy. You’ll want a water refill (or an extra cocktail).

The tres leches French toast at El Puesto Cocina y Cantina will satisfy any sweet tooth.

The order of riblets would have been plenty for a meal, but how do you say no to tres leches French toast? You don’t.

Two slices of toast are dusted with powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream while soaking up a thin layer of milk — I’m guessing it was the usual tres leches combination of evaporated, condensed and whole — covering the bottom of the plate. There’s a scattering of berries and thinly-sliced almonds.

It’s a wonderful combination, one I wouldn’t be surprised to find popping up at other restaurants and just one example of the creativity going on in the kitchen.

The large menu holds plenty to entice me on future visits: enchiladas with mole, steak with cactus, beef birria, picadillo tacos. I’d be hard-pressed to name a more exciting restaurant at the moment than El Puesto.