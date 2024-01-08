NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KGET) — As part of my travels to the Los Angeles area over the past year, I’ve been stopping at longstanding Jewish delicatessens.

First I went to Langer’s, where I ordered the famous No. 19 — ultra-tender pastrami, coleslaw, a slice of Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on excellent rye bread. Wonderful.

Then I dropped by Nate ‘n Al’s, a Beverly Hills delicatessen established in 1945 which has served lox and knishes to the likes of Doris Day, Rita Hayworth and James Garner. The soothing matzo ball soup is perfect for dunking bagel chips.

On Saturday, I headed to Brent’s Deli in Northridge on the enthusiastic recommendation of Grant and Megan Simpson (Megan’s a producer at 17 News and Grant was formerly the station’s chief photographer), who have been going there for years and promised excellent food and a black and white cookie “as big as your head.” How could I resist?

A plate of pickles is just the thing to go with a pastrami sandwich at Brent’s Deli.

I arrived shortly before 8 a.m. to find several people sitting in their cars waiting for Brent’s to open. It’s a good sign if people are so passionate about a restaurant they’ll show up early to be first in the door.

I placed my order — black pastrami reuben, pickles and mini blintzes filled with farmer’s cheese — and the waitress, who I’m sure could recite the menu backward and has probably been pacing the dining room for decades, told me, “Oh, you know what’s up!” I told her I’d done my research.

Mini blintzes stuffed with farmer’s cheese.

The Simpsons didn’t steer me wrong. The reuben was spectacular, piled high with thin-cut pastrami. It came with enough curly fries to fill a bucket.

Mini blintz with sour cream and cherry preserves.

Those mini blintzes didn’t last long (the waitress noted I ate dessert first, which she approved of). I found the perfect bite was to first scoop a little sour cream and cherry preserves on my fork before spearing a blintz. My only regret was not ordering full-sized blintzes.

The black and white cookie is enormous.

I couldn’t leave without getting a black and white cookie. It was huge, as promised, and so thick the texture was almost cake-like.

I’m already thinking about a return visit. After all, I haven’t tried the kugel or stuffed kishka and farfel. And there’s strawberry cheesecake too!