BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The little red wagon in Shafter is small, but the breakfast portions served inside are gigantic.

Red Wagon Cafe

It’s impossible to miss Red Wagon Cafe as you drive along Highway 43. Located where the highway intersects Burbank Street, it’s a welcome sight for those with big appetites.

Biscuits and gravy at Red Wagon Cafe.

I ordered sausage, eggs and hash browns with biscuits and gravy on the side. This isn’t a place where you get a meager single sausage link. A massive patty takes up half the plate, outdone only by a Frisbee-sized serving of hash browns.

The biscuits are properly smothered in rich sausage gravy. When I pushed back from the table, I knew I’d be skipping lunch.