BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The winter months are a time for early evenings spent relaxing at home. A night out socializing seems like too much effort. Far more enticing is a few hours spent lounging on the couch watching Netflix, maybe reading a good book.

And winter is the time for soup, whether it be a bowl of chicken noodle or Vietnamese pho, Basque cabbage soup with salsa or takeout wonton noodle soup.

On a recent Saturday morning, I traveled south to the San Gabriel Valley, the greatest destination for Chinese food outside China. Specifically, I went to Luyixian in Alhambra for its braised beef noodle soup, which restaurant review website The Infatuation listed as one of L.A.’s best new dishes of the year.

Braised beef noodle soup at Luyixian.

Luyixian’s laminated menus feature vibrant photos of an array of noodle and rice dishes, soups and stir-fry. The photo of the house special boiled fish was particularly intimidating: fish fillets surfacing from a dark red broth amid handfuls of chopped Sichuan peppers. For the adventurous, there are spicy duck heads and braised pig’s mouth.

But I was there for the beef noodles, and they didn’t disappoint. There are dozens of spots in the San Gabriel Valley serving beef noodle soup, but the version here was especially hearty, with a mildly spicy broth containing what seemed like a pound of noodles and large chunks of beef stewed until they practically collapse.

It’s a great bowl of soup. Hot enough to fortify against a chilly evening, filling enough to sustain a body for hours of binge-watching or plowing through the latest Stephen King epic.