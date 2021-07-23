Best Eats: Bostock and avocado toast at Baker’s Outpost

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Referred to as “the original French toast,” bostock is a treat I was unaware of until Baker’s Outpost put it on its weekend menu.

The bakery, located in Commonwealth Plaza at Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street, brushes a thick slice of challah bread with simple syrup then coats it with homemade frangipane (almond-flavored custard) and slivered almonds. Powdered sugar is dusted over the slice. A container of maple syrup is served on the side.

I recommend trying a couple bites without syrup to experience the pure almond flavor, then drizzle it on top for extra sweetness.

And while you’re there, get the avocado toast, too. Some see the popularity of that item — seemingly offered at every cafe in Southern California — as an obnoxious hipster fad. Maybe so, but it’s a delicious one.