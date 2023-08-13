BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — I love birria, you love birria, everyone loves birria.

But while beef birria in cheesy tacos continues to dominate the birria landscape, I prefer the goat version. Give me a plate of goat meat, a cup of rich consomme, some diced onions and cilantro, and I’m happy as a clam.

Salsas, cilantro and onions, limes, chips and beans at Los Tarascos.

The promise of birria is how I ended up at Los Tarascos Birrieria y Mas in Lamont. The restaurant’s name alone compelled me to stop as I drove along Main Street (head south past Courtesy Drive-In and you’ll see Los Tarascos on the right) looking for a good lunch spot.

They were offering a special of tacos de canasta, or basket tacos, which I briefly considered ordering — I still sometimes fantasize about the ones I ate in Mexico City a year ago — but I decided to go with birria, clearly their specialty.

A few minutes later, I got a basket of chips and bowls of cheesy refried beans, red and green salsas, sliced limes, onions and cilantro. The birria arrived soon after with plenty of piping hot tortillas and the all-important consomme served in a large cup on the side.

Even the napkin dispensers are festive at Los Tarascos.

It’s up to you how to eat birria. You can spoon meat onto tortillas and add accoutrements to your heart’s content, creating juicy, irresistible tacos, or focus solely on the meat. I typically start with a few tacos, but eventually I take spoonfuls of meat, dip it in the consomme and eat it without further adornment, luxuriating in its gamey essence. Birria is a wonderful meal.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the very friendly service at Los Tarascos. The staff offered more tortillas and checked in on me multiple times, not with the intensity you get at some restaurants when they’re anxious to clear a table, but to make sure I had everything I needed. I did. I couldn’t have asked for a more pleasant meal.