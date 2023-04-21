BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — I encountered an immediate problem upon entering Bread & Honey, a bakery and restaurant that opened in 2021 and draws a loyal group of customers in southwest Bakersfield.

The problem, if you can call it that: Simply too much to choose from! There was no one in line behind me and an employee told me to just ask if I had any questions, but my eyes flitted from breads to cookies to croissants to cakes, leading to what could almost be called a hypnotic effect.

The lox bagel at Bread & Honey is topped with fresh veggies.

Before I knew it I blurted out an order for a rolled chocolate croissant, German chocolate danish and lox bagel. Not a bad order, but why two chocolate items? Why didn’t I mix it up a little and substitute a strawberry turnover, mochi doughnut or guava and cream cheese danish? Rookie mistake. I need to make a return visit for more variety.

What I ordered, however, was very good. The rolled chocolate croissant, especially, had a depth of flavor that lingered on the tongue. And the bagel was heaped with fresh vegetables: crunchy cucumber, juicy chunks of tomato, slices of red onion.

A line formed soon after I had a seat. One customer was enthusiastic about a large cake she ordered. A staffer helped her get it to her car without mishap.

Others ordered off the extensive breakfast menu, with its egg sandwiches, French toast and breakfast plate with eggs, bacon, potatoes and sourdough toast.

Whether eating in or getting an order to go, I recommend selecting a few pastries. Just take a deep breath and take your time choosing. Don’t get overwhelmed like I did.