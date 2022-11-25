BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel.

Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with a good chew and a perfect amount of seasoning. The bagel selection includes onion, sesame everything and, for those with a sweet tooth, a cinnamon raisin bagel.

Also offered are bialys, a bagel-like creation, baked rather than boiled, with a depressed center packed with onions rather than a hole in the middle. I didn’t notice them on the menu until after ordering. Something to look forward to next time I’m in the area.

Pastrami served on double-baked rye at Wise Sons Jewish Deli.

Far from just a bagel shop, Wise Sons has an extensive list of sweets, sandwiches and classic Jewish deli items like chopped liver and matzo ball soup.

Order “The Purist” and get pastrami — or corned beef or smoked turkey — on doubled-baked rye bread with a couple pickle slices on the side. No mustard, Thousand Island dressing or coleslaw — just the undeniable pleasure of meltingly soft, smoky pastrami on good bread.