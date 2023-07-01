BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Municipal Band, who many refer to as “The Beale Park Band,” are set to perform their last free summer concert of the season on Sunday.

The concert will be held July 2 at 8 p.m. at the Beale Park Amphitheater located at 500 Oleander Ave. in Bakersfield.

The final concert of the month-long series will be primarily patriotic in honor of the Fourth of July. The band is encouraging people to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of live music that includes a traditional mix of marches, show tunes, overtures and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

The Beale Park Band is sponsored by the City of Bakersfield and is primarily made up of local Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra musicians. The band is directed by Doug Kelley, who is also the band director at Frontier High School.

The Beale Park Band has a storied history in Bakersfield and has been going strong since the end of World War II.

The band returned to performances at Beale Park following the pandemic in 2021. Now, in 2023, the concert series will be coming to an end in a blaze of patriotic glory.