BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grammy winner and Bakersfield native Gregory Porter celebrated his 50th birthday on Thursday.

Porter is a singer, songwriter and actor and has won a Grammy twice for Best Jazz Vocal album: first in 2014 for “Liquid Spirit” and in 2017 for “Take Me to the Alley.”

He is also set to release new music on Friday. The album “Still Rising” is set to hit stores.