BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Looking for family fun in the city? Look no further than the Bakersfield Family Fun Pass, presented by Visit Bakersfield.

The Family Fun Pass includes a collection of family-friendly activities with discounts and deals, according to Visit Bakersfield. Those activities consist of outdoor sports, museums, adventures, esports and more.

Whether it’s petting the animals at CALM, playing hours of video games at the Bakersfield eSports Center, or enjoying a rafting trip at the river’s end, the pass has something for everyone with affordability in mind.

All you have to do is sign up for the pass on the Visit Bakersfield website and present the pass at participating locations in order to receive any discounts.

For more information on the Bakersfield Family Fun Pass and how to get your own, click here.