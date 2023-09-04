BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield College’s student club Ballet Folklorico Ritmo y Sabor is set to perform another show this month.

The club’s newest upcoming show “Las Playas de Mexico” will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center, located on the college’s main campus at 1801 Panorama Dr. in Bakersfield.

According to the club, the show will feature special guests, including the Teocalli Cultural Academy, Aguilas de Mt. Vernon, Ballet Folklorico de Fresno City College and Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli. Additionally, elementary school students from Bakersfield City Schools will be opening the show.

BC stated they have many programs and events dedicated to culture, art and diversity on campus, and these shows are a great way for students and the community to explore different cultures and ethnicities.

Tickets to the show will be $12 per person. To purchase tickets, click here.

Also, students may learn more about joining a variety of student club at the college by visiting BC’s website.