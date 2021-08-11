Bakersfield BBQ gets love from LA website

There’s plenty to choose from at Red House BBQ in Tehachapi.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Those wanting to learn about the history of Los Angeles barbecue should check out Eater LA, which this week has posted a dozen articles and counting on the city’s best barbecue joints, talented pitmasters and debates over what type of wood is best for the smoker.

As with what makes a great taco, the discussions on what makes great barbecue are endless.

Of special interest to area residents will be Tuesday’s piece on barbecue spots outside LA, where Kern County establishments make up a quarter of the list.

Willow Ranch in Buttonwillow offers packed sandwiches, ribs and more.

Writer Farley Elliott lauds the deep pit beef at Willow Ranch in Buttonwillow and the perfectly cooked ribs at Salty’s BBQ & Catering on Rosedale Highway. He urges diners not to sleep on the wings and sides at PorkChop & Bubba’s BBQ.

Salty’s Special Sandwich comes stuffed with tri-tip and pulled pork at Salty’s BBQ & Catering.

Angry Barnyard’s “trailer trash casserole” gets a shout-out. I usually choose the pulled pork to top the large, inexpensive dish filled with what seems like an entire bag of Frito chips and a quart of chili beans.

PorkChop & Bubba’s draws crowds on H Street.

The fry bread is a must-order at Tehachapi’s Red House BBQ, Elliott says, as well as the monthly meat samples. Try to snag the bison.

With the diversity and excellence of those locations, it’s only right that Kern is getting recognition as a barbecue destination.

Ribs and chicken are among the many meats served at Angry Barnyard.

For more on local establishments serving delicious ‘cue, check out Part 1 and Part 2 of Nicole Gitzke’s BBQ Tour of Kern County for Pop Kern.