‘Back to the Future’ anniversary set being released

(KGET) — This week’s new entertainment options include a unique feature film and a classic trilogy.

“Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy” Grade 4 stars: The 1985 film from director Robert Zemeckis is being released in a special set to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release.

This collection is loaded with bonus material including more than an hour of brand-new content such as: rare audition footage from Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howell; a tour of the film’s props and memorabilia hosted by co-writer/producer Bob Gale; a sneak peek at the new musical show; and a special episode of the popular YouTube Series “Could You Survive The Movies?”

Plus it includes all three movies starring Michael J. Fox.

“The Place of No Words” Grade 2 ½ stars: Director Mark Webber has described his way of making movies as being “reality cinema.” That style has meant blending bits of his own life with fictional elements.

That’s the case with “No Words” as Webber has cast his own 3-year-old offspring and his wife (Teresa Palmer), in this tale of a father’s dying days. The heart of the production is summarized in the question of “Where do we go when we die?”

The non-linear direction used by Webber coupled with a weird blend of mythological elements keeps this from being the typical kind of tearjerker associated with this genre. Webber has created a film that is structured like the inner thoughts of a child. There are some elements – like family and friends – that are quite relatable. But, when the child faces questions beyond her years, the film shifts to the whimsical and chaotically fanciful approach.

This is not an easy film to watch because of the lack of a true linear approach. But, in the chaotic style that Webber uses, there are enough layers of truth and honesty to make the project work.

“The Place of No Words” is being released in a few theaters but is available to a broader audience through On Demand.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Oct. 20

“Outside the Law”: The 1920 silent film starring Lon Chaney is being released.

“Masterpiece: Flesh and Blood”: Already dysfunctional lives of Helen, Jake, and Natalie are thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother declares she’s in love.

“House of Shadows”: Woman visits the haunted house she has inherited, hoping to learn more about the deaths of her mother and sister.

“Sword of God”: Two knights find themselves pitted against one another in a blood-soaked battle between salvation and damnation.

“Scare Package”: Lonely horror aficionado overseeing a struggling video store gets to share his knowledge with a new job applicant.

“Tremors: Shrieker Island”: Group of wealthy hunters become the hunted.

“Quiz”: Michael Sheen stars in this mini-series based on a real game show cheating scandal.

“Amulet”: Veteran soldier discovers something sinister in the house where he has taken asylum.

“How to Fix a Primary”: Documentary that follows a young doctor as he takes on Michigan’s political establishment in a bid to become the first Muslim governor in U.S. history.

“Chop Chop”: Innocent night takes a bizarre turn when a psychotic serial killer comes knocking at the door.

“Cobra: Season 1”: Political drama that follows the British Prime Minister and his emergency committee as they navigate a major crisis and its political and personal fallout.

Available through digital platforms

“Drowning”: Mother comes to terms with her emotions as her only son is deployed to war. Can be seen through Video on Demand.

“The Antenna”: Residents in a crumbling apartment complex have to confront the evil entity behind the inexplicable transmissions that threaten the residents. Available through VOD.