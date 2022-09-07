BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Golden State has a lot to offer, no matter where you go, you are guaranteed an entirely different experience. Each region of California not only have its signature scenery, but also its unique community and slang words.

How does Californian slang match up against other states? A study by WordFinder, collected data from Ahrefs and Goolge adwords to discover the popular slang terms used today in California.

Pet names



People use thousands of different pet names for their loved ones, but “Buttercup” is the most common in California.

Other notable pet names for loved ones include:

Babe – Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming.

– Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming. Gorgeous – Florida Hawaii, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina Tennessee, Virginia.

– Florida Hawaii, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina Tennessee, Virginia. Big Daddy – Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin.

– Arizona, Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Wisconsin. Baby Doll – Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia.

– Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia. Precious – Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Mississippi.

– Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Mississippi. Sweet Pea – Connecticut, Maine, Montana.

Connecticut, Maine, Montana. Homeboy – Maryland.

– Maryland. Hermoso – New Mexico and South Dakota.

– New Mexico and South Dakota. Main Squeeze – Louisiana

– Louisiana Papi Chulo – Oregon

– Oregon Queen Bee – Vermont

Vermont Sweetie Pie – Missouri

– Missouri Sweetcheeks – Massachusetts

Massachusetts Shorty – New Hampshire

New Hampshire Gem – New York

Dismissal terms by state

In most states, an employee won’t be “fired” but will instead be “let go.”

Employee’s in Alaska, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and Wyoming are “canned.”

In Arizona and Montana, however, workers are “sacked.”

Ways to say you’ve been drinking by state