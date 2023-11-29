BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Who better to spend a December evening with than the creator of one of the most beloved Christmas tales?

“A Christmas Carol” author Charles Dickens (as performed by Ed French) will regale Guild House customers Dec. 16 with a reading of “The Ghosts of Christmas.”

It wouldn’t be a proper Guild House event without a sumptuous meal, and “An Evening with Mr. Dickens” will feature a veritable feast: stuffed roasted acorn squash, pea soup with sage croutons, garlic herb-encrusted beef tenderloin, caramelized onion scalloped potatoes, maple glaze bacon-wrapped carrots, Brussels sprouts with pancetta and pecans, toffee sticky pudding and, of course, Guild House rolls.

Wash it all down with mulled wine.

Cost is $100 per person and reservations are required by Dec. 11. All proceeds benefit the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic.