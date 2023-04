PASADENA, Calif. (KGET) — NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” is back for its 18th season and you’re invited to a free taping.

The first round of auditions are underway in Pasadena and Howie Mandel gave a special invitation to 17 News viewers.

“Please, I’m waiting right here, Bakersfield,” he said. “Carpool. Bring a neighbor.”

There is still another week of auditions. You can get tickets to a taping using this link. You’ll have to act fast.

“America’s Got Talent” returns to NBC on May 30.