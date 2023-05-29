PASADENA, Calif. (KGET) — “America’s Got Talent” returns to NBC and KGET on Tuesday night. The judges — Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel — say you can expect some amazing things from the upcoming season.

Over 17 seasons, America’s Got Talent is still at the top of its game. People — and sometimes even pets –with unique talents showcase what they can do on the big stage.

“Amazing, incredible,” Sofia Vergara said. “I already hit my golden buzzer, I’m very excited about it.”

Simon Cowell brought “America’s Got Talent” to the United States in 2006 and it continues to grow in popularity.

“I always think when I’m filming these episodes, it’s all about the contestants. Forget about the judges,” Simon Cowell said. “It’s all about finding great people who are interesting and have got amazing talents.”

Howie Mandel says the show shares a deep connection with its audience.

“I think no matter where you are from, no matter who you are, no matter what your culture is, you can relate to a human being that has a dream, that has a hope, that just has a little glimmer of star in their eye and they show up and do something they’ve been doing in their bedroom that they never pursued, their life changes like that,” he said.

After 17 seasons, the audience keeps coming back for more.

“The risks are big but the win is gigantic,” host Terry Crews said. “You’re talking about being a superstar overnight, and that’s what happens on AGT.”

“America’s Got Talent” begins its latest season Tuesday night at 8 p.m. on KGET.