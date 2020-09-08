‘America’s Got Talent’ live semifinals start tonight on NBC4

(WCMH) — The live semifinals begin tonight on “America’s Got Talent.”

Starting at 8 p.m., 11 semifinalists will perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the “most talented act in America.”

There has been no official word about Simon Cowell’s return to the show. The “AGT” creator has been recuperating after breaking his back in an electric bike accident in August.

#AGT Semifinals are stacked with talent! Who will you be voting for? pic.twitter.com/KM4hzRdJT0 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 6, 2020

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.

Alan Silva Aerial / Movement Hometown: Brazil Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada



Archie Williams Singer Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana



Bello Sisters Sister Hand Balance Trio Hometown: Italy Current City: Hamburg, Germany



Brandon Leake Poet Hometown: Stockton, California



Broken Roots Singing Duo Hometown: Chicago, Illinois



Double Dragon Singing/Dancing Twins Hometown: San Francisco, California (originally from Lima, Peru) Current City: Pacifica, California



Malik DOPE Drummer Hometown: Washington, D.C Current City: Riverdale, Maryland



Roberta Battaglia Singer Hometown: Toronto, Canada



Shaquira McGrath Singer Hometown: Crawford, GA Current City: Kennesaw, GA



Spyros Bros Diablo Duo Hometown: New York, New York Current City: Manila, Philippines

