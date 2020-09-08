‘America’s Got Talent’ live semifinals start tonight on NBC4

(WCMH) — The live semifinals begin tonight on “America’s Got Talent.”
Starting at 8 p.m., 11 semifinalists will perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the “most talented act in America.”
There has been no official word about Simon Cowell’s return to the show. The “AGT” creator has been recuperating after breaking his back in an electric bike accident in August.
#AGT Semifinals are stacked with talent! Who will you be voting for? pic.twitter.com/KM4hzRdJT0— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 6, 2020
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.
- Alan Silva
- Aerial / Movement
- Hometown: Brazil
- Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Archie Williams
- Singer
- Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Bello Sisters
- Sister Hand Balance Trio
- Hometown: Italy
- Current City: Hamburg, Germany
- Brandon Leake
- Poet
- Hometown: Stockton, California
- Broken Roots
- Singing Duo
- Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
- Double Dragon
- Singing/Dancing Twins
- Hometown: San Francisco, California (originally from Lima, Peru)
- Current City: Pacifica, California
- Malik DOPE
- Drummer
- Hometown: Washington, D.C
- Current City: Riverdale, Maryland
- Roberta Battaglia
- Singer
- Hometown: Toronto, Canada
- Shaquira McGrath
- Singer
- Hometown: Crawford, GA
- Current City: Kennesaw, GA
- Spyros Bros
- Diablo Duo
- Hometown: New York, New York
- Current City: Manila, Philippines
- Dance Town Family – Wildcard Act
- Dance Group
- Hometown: Miami, Florida