(KXRM) — Madison Marsh, Miss Colorado and recent U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, has been crowned as Miss America.

The U.S. Air Force posted on social media Sunday evening, Jan. 14 about the win and congratulated Marsh on her new title.

“Congratulations to our very own Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned Miss America 2024! Marsh is the first active-duty servicemember to ever win the title.”

The 22-year-old is from Fort Smith, Arkansas, but graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs last year with a degree in physics, focusing on astronomy. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

According to her bio, Marsh started the Whitney Marsh Foundation in honor of her mother, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2018. The foundation has since raised more than $250,000 for research.

Marsh spoke with Nexstar’s KXRM in December about participating in Miss America, and answered some ‘get to know you’ questions. You can see that interview in the video player at the top of this story.

Marsh will receive a scholarship as Miss America and will immediately begin her one-year reign.

Miss Texas Ellie Breaux was the first runner-up this year. The Miss America 2024 competition was held in Orlando.