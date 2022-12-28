BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Adventure Awaits Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too.
Adventure Awaits — formerly known as Paper Plane Coffee Shop — is currently serving a variety of Cuban coffee drinks and pastries, including the ultra-strong cafecito, 4 ounces of sweetened espresso in a shot-sized cup. Trust me, 4 ounces is all you need. Even someone built like The Rock would get an energy boost. For those who don’t want to sleep for a week, the colado is 8 ounces of espresso. Don’t say you weren’t warned.
There are also Cuban pastries available. The one filled with guava and cream cheese was super flaky and light as a feather.
The friendly staff say the plan is to switch up the menu every couple months, focusing on coffee from different regions. Mexico and its delicious cafe de olla is a possibility.
In the meantime, I’ll be back to try the cafe con leche, some more pastries (they offer an “empanada of the day”) and sit for a while in one of the shop’s chairs, which looked awfully comfortable. Relaxing at Adventure Awaits with a book while sipping good coffee sounds like just the thing to offset Bakersfield’s recent rainy weather.
The shop is located at 819 19th St. It’s open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.