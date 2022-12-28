BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Adventure Awaits Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too.

Pastries and coffee at Adventure Awaits Coffee Shop. Photo courtesy of owner Hector Miranda

Adventure Awaits — formerly known as Paper Plane Coffee Shop — is currently serving a variety of Cuban coffee drinks and pastries, including the ultra-strong cafecito, 4 ounces of sweetened espresso in a shot-sized cup. Trust me, 4 ounces is all you need. Even someone built like The Rock would get an energy boost. For those who don’t want to sleep for a week, the colado is 8 ounces of espresso. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

A strong cafecito from Adventure Awaits Coffee Shop, formerly Paper Plane Coffee Shop.

There are also Cuban pastries available. The one filled with guava and cream cheese was super flaky and light as a feather.

Grab a steaming mug of coffee at Adventure Awaits Coffee Shop. Photo courtesy of owner Hector Miranda

The friendly staff say the plan is to switch up the menu every couple months, focusing on coffee from different regions. Mexico and its delicious cafe de olla is a possibility.

Staff prepare drinks at Adventure Awaits Coffee Shop. Photo courtesy of owner Hector Miranda

In the meantime, I’ll be back to try the cafe con leche, some more pastries (they offer an “empanada of the day”) and sit for a while in one of the shop’s chairs, which looked awfully comfortable. Relaxing at Adventure Awaits with a book while sipping good coffee sounds like just the thing to offset Bakersfield’s recent rainy weather.

The shop is located at 819 19th St. It’s open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday.