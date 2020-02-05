Actor Kirk Douglas dies at age 103

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, actor Kirk Douglas attends a ceremony honoring his son actor Michael Douglas with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Public officials and relatives of Douglas have unveiled a new historic marker in his upstate New York birthplace to honor the Hollywood legend on his birthday. The blue and yellow New York state historic marker was presented in Amsterdam on Sunday, the actor’s 102nd birthday. The sign will be erected near the home where he was born as Issur Danielovitch to Russian Jewish parents on Dec. 9, 1916. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Renowned actor Kirk Douglas and father of Michael Douglas has died. He was 103.

TMZ reports Douglas passed Wednesday.

Recently back in December his son Michael shared a photo of the two writing:

“Happy birthday Dad! You are a living legend and your entire family sends you all the love in their hearts! #KirkDouglas #103”

Kirk was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 1959 for his role as boxer Midge Kelly in “Champion.” He also earned 2 Oscar nominations as a producer for “The Bad and the Beautiful” in 1953 and “Lust for Life” in 1957.

Kirk’s survived by Anne, children Michael, Joel and Peter and seven grandchildren.