BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Actor, comedian, screenwriter and director Rob Schneider is set to bring his comedy tour to Bakersfield in January.

The “I Have Issues” tour is slated for Jan. 7, 2022 at the Fox Theater.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Fox Theater’s box office.

Visit robschneider.com for more information.