BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents are invited to spend an evening with Gladys Knight in concert this weekend.

The seven-time Grammy award-winning artist is set to perform on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at the historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

The “Empress of Soul” will also be joined by special guest Lewis Dix, Jr., an actor and family-friendly comedian, according to the Fox Theater website.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and ticket prices start at $60, according to the website. For more information and to purchase tickets to the show, click here.