Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital Formerly HealthSouth New Name, Same Commitment

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital is a 66-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that offers comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services designed to return patients leading active and independent lives.

Our hospital provides a wide range of physical rehabilitation services, a vast network of highly skilled, independent private practice physicians and Encompass therapists and nurses, and the most innovative equipment and rehabilitation technology, ensuring that all patients have access to the highest quality care. Designed with our patient’s care in mind, Encompass Health Bakersfield offers rooms with amenities like flat-screen televisions, telephones and wireless internet capabilities.

In addition, to caring for general rehabilitation diagnoses such as stroke, spinal cord and brain injuries and amputations; we also provide programs for neurological conditions such as MS or Parkinson’s, cardiac and pulmonary issues, and many more diagnoses.

Our hospital can admit patients from acute care hospitals, local or out of town; physician offices; or directly from home. Click here for a map and contact information for our location.