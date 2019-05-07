Disaster Preparedness

September is National Preparedness Month
The Kern County Office of Emergency Services wants us to remember that we all must take action to prepare now – and throughout the year – for the types of emergencies that could affect us where we live and work
Making your emergency plan should also include preparedness for youth, older adults, people with special needs and animals.
Disaster can strike at any time without warning. All Californians should be prepared for when – not if – the next emergency will occur.
How prepared are you?