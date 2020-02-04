Your Local Election Headquarters: Bakersfield mayoral candidates participate in debate at KGET studios

Your Local Elections
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is debate night in Kern County and 17 News is your local election headquarters. Four mayoral candidates will go head to head in the studio Monday night: incumbent Mayor Karen Goh, Dr. Gregory Tatum, Joseph Caporali and Mark Hudson.

Goh has served as mayor since 2017 and is also the President and CEO of Garden Pathways, a non-profit whose mission it is to mentor disadvantaged youth and adults. Dr. Gregory Tatum is a veteran who served in the first gulf war. He now serves as the pastor of Change Community Church in Downtown Bakersfield. Also running, Joseph Caporali, a Korean War veteran and filmmaker. Finally, certified write-in candidate and businessman Mark Hudson.

Another certified write-in candidate, Joey Harrington, declined our invitation to participate in Monday night’s debate.

KGET’s Jim Scott and reporter Eytan Wallace are the mayoral debate’s moderators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story