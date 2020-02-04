Your Local Election Headquarters: Bakersfield mayoral candidates participate in debate at KGET studios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It is debate night in Kern County and 17 News is your local election headquarters. Four mayoral candidates will go head to head in the studio Monday night: incumbent Mayor Karen Goh, Dr. Gregory Tatum, Joseph Caporali and Mark Hudson.

Goh has served as mayor since 2017 and is also the President and CEO of Garden Pathways, a non-profit whose mission it is to mentor disadvantaged youth and adults. Dr. Gregory Tatum is a veteran who served in the first gulf war. He now serves as the pastor of Change Community Church in Downtown Bakersfield. Also running, Joseph Caporali, a Korean War veteran and filmmaker. Finally, certified write-in candidate and businessman Mark Hudson.

Another certified write-in candidate, Joey Harrington, declined our invitation to participate in Monday night’s debate.

KGET’s Jim Scott and reporter Eytan Wallace are the mayoral debate’s moderators.