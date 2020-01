BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – 17 News will bring you a series of four debates throughout the month of February, including the Bakersfield mayoral debate on Feb. 3.

We kick off with current Bakersfield mayor Karen Goh going head to head against Gregory Tatum, a pastor with Change Church and Joseph Caporali, a local actor and businessman.

The live debate will air on KGET, our website and Facebook starting at 7 p.m.

17’s Jim Scott and Eytan Wallace will serve as moderators.