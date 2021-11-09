Kern County Office Elections

Supervisor, 2nd District

Zack Scrivner

Republican

– Incumbent

Richard Anderson

Other Opponents TBA

Supervisor, 3rd District

W. Michael Maggard

Republican

– Incumbent

Brian Smith

Republican

Jeff Flores

Republican

Other Opponents TBA

Assessor-Recorder

Jon Lifquist

Republican

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Auditor-Controller-Clerk

Mary Bedard

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

District Attorney

Cynthia Zimmer

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Sheriff

Donny Youngblood

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Treasure-Tax Collector

Jordan Kaufman

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Water Agency, Division 1

Ted Page

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Water Agency, Division 2

Laura Cattani

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Water Agency, Division 4

Philip Cerro

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Water Agency, Division 5

Bill Wulff, Jr.

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA