Kern County Board of Education Office Elections

Superintendent

Mary Barlow

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Board of Trustees, Area 1

Ronald Froehlich

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Board of Trustees, Area 2

Joan M. Smith

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Board of Trustees, Area 3

Mary Little

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA

Board of Trustees, Area 7

Ernie Bell

– Incumbent

Opponents TBA