Shannon Grove is the incumbent representative of California’s 16th Senate district and is running for reelection for the new 12th Senate district.
She was originally elected in 2018 and is also the Minority Leader of the California Senate. She was previously a member of the California State Assembly from the 34th district.
According to her official website, she was born and raised in Kern County. She also served in the U.S. Army.
She is running against Suzanne Gundy (D).
