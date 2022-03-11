Rob Bonta is California’s incumbent Attorney General running for reelection.

He was originally elected in 2019 and represents the Democratic party.

He was previously a member of the California State Assembly from the 18th district.

Bonta, 49, was born in Quenzon City, Philippines. He graduated from Yale University where he also got his Juris Doctor.

According to his campaign website, he lives with his wife, Mia, their three children and dog, Lego, in the East Bay.