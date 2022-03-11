Nicole Parra is running to represent California’s new 16th Senate district.
She represents the democratic party.
She previously served as a member of the California State Assembly from the 30th district.
Parra, 52, was born in Bakersfield, Calif. She graduated from UC Berkley before earning a Juris Doctor from the Catholic University School of Law.
Parra is running against incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D), Imelda Ceja-Butkiewicz (D), Gregory Tatum (R), Bryan Osorio (D) and David Shepherd (R).
Read 17 News’ coverage of Parra below.