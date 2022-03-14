Mohammad Arif is a Bakersfield entrepreneur running for Lieutenant Governor of California.

According to his campaign website, Arif is the Kern County Chair of the party and the Peace snd Freedom Party candidate the 2022 primary election.

He has worked as a legal administrator for law firms to handle the legal needs of immigrants for many years, according to his website.

Arif, 53, immigrated from Punjab with his wife and has three children born in California, according to the website. They live in Bakersfield.

He graduated from Hailey College and earned a Master’s from Punjab University before attending Abraham Lincoln Law College in Los Angeles.

Arif is running against incumbent Eleni Kounalakis (D).

