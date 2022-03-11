Michael Maher is running to represent California’s new 21st Congressional district.

He represents the Republican party.

According to Ballotpedia, Maher served in the U.S. Navy before being medically retired. He then served as a FBI agent conducting National Security investigation and served as the Los Angles Field Office’s counterproliferation coordinator.

Maher was born in Tulare, Calif., and graduated from Fresno Pacific University. He also rowed crew as a student at Oxford University and completed a term in Cambridge as a Senior Executive Fellow at Harvard.

According to his campaign website, he lives in the Central Valley with his wife and two children.

Maher is running against Elizabeth Heng (R), Jim Costa (D), Matt Stoll (NPA) and Andrew Verhines (D).

Learn more about Maher here.