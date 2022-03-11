Melissa Hurtado is the incumbent representative for California’s 14th Senate district and is running for reelection for the new 16th Senate District.

She represents the Democratic party and was originally elected in 2018.

She previously served on the Sanger City Council.

Hurtado, 34, was born in Fresno, Calif., and graduated from CSU Scramento.

Hurtado is running against Nicole Parra (D), Gregory Tatum (R), Imelda Ceja-Butkiewicz (D), Bryan Osorio (D) and David Shepherd (R).