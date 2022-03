Matt Stoll is a small business owner and is running to represent California’s new 21st Congressional district with no party affiliation.

According to his campaign website, Stoll served in the U.S. Navy as a fighter pilot. He was previously stationed at NAS Lemoore.

Stoll lives in Visalia, Calif., with his son.

Stoll is running against Costa is running against Elizabeth Heng (R), Jim Costa (D), Andrew Verhines (D) and Michael Maher (R).

