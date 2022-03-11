Marissa Wood is a teacher at Fairfax Junior High School and is running to represent California’s 20th Congressional district.

According to her campaign website, Wood was born in Danville, Calif., and has been in Kern County for 35 years.

She attended California Polytechnic State University.

Wood is married to her husband, John, and has three children, John Sidney, Casey and Jamie.

Wood is running against incumbent Kevin McCarthy (R), James MacCauley, James Davis (NP) and Ben Dewell (D).

