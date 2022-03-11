Leticia Perez currently serves on the Kern County Board of Supervisors representing the 5th district. She is running to be a member of the 35th Assembly district.
She represents the Democratic party.
She previously served as the chair of the Kern County Planning Commission and a consultant for the California State Senate Committee on Economic Development and the State Permitting Process.
According to the county’s website, she was born in Bakersfield and graduated from U.C. Santa Barbara before earning her Juris Doctorate from the University of Indiana.
Learn more about Perez here.
