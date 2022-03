Lanhee Chen is a small business owner and educator running for California Controller.

He represents the Republican party.

Chen, 43, was born in Fayetteville, N.C., and graduated from Harvard University, earning a Master’s, Juris Doctor and PhD.

According to his campaign website, Chen and his wife Cynthia, a nonprofit attorney, have a 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter. They currently live in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Learn more about Chen here.