Kevin McCarthy currently holds the seat for California’s 23rd Congressional district and is running for the new 20th Congressional district.

McCarthy, 57, is the House Minority Leader and the leader of the House Republican Conference. He was originally elected in 2019. He previously served as the House Majority Leader, the House Majority Whip, House Republican Chief Deputy Whip, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for California, the Minority Leader of the California State Assembly and a member of the California State Assembly

from the 32nd district.