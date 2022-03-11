Jim Costa is currently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and is running to represent California’s new 21st Congressional district.
He represents the Democratic party.
He is a a former Bakersfield congressman and has been in Central Valley politics for over 40 years. He currently represents district 16 in congress. He also previously served as a member of the California Senate from the 16th district and a member of the California State Assembly from the 30th district.
Costa, 69, was born in Fresno, Calif., and graduated from California State University, Fresno.
Costa is running against Elizabeth Heng (R), Matt Stoll (NPA), Andrew Verhines (D) and Michael Maher (R).
