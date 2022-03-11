Jim Costa is currently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and is running to represent California’s new 21st Congressional district.

He represents the Democratic party.

He is a a former Bakersfield congressman and has been in Central Valley politics for over 40 years. He currently represents district 16 in congress. He also previously served as a member of the California Senate from the 16th district and a member of the California State Assembly from the 30th district.