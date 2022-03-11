Imelda Ceja-Butkiewicz is a Project Specialist at Kern County Public Health Services Department and is running to represent California’s new 16th Senate district.
She represents the Democratic party.
According to the California Board of Registered Nursing website, Ceja-Butkiewicz was raised in Southern California where she attended Cal Poly Pomona before moving to Bakersfield, Calif.
Ceja is running against incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D), Nicole Parra (D), Gregory Tatum (R), Bryan Osorio (D) and David Shepherd (R).
